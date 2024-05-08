Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,108 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

