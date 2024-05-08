Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vicor worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vicor by 35.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 49.6% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $43,303.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vicor news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $43,303.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,276 shares of company stock worth $228,293 in the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VICR opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

