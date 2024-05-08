Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 187 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.54. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $67.36.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

