Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 21,733 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of MakeMyTrip worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.3% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 30,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 2.6 %

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 156.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $77.30.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.