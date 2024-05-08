Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,532 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 863.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after buying an additional 985,884 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $71,596,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $443,088,000 after purchasing an additional 460,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $186,946,000 after purchasing an additional 408,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EOG opened at $130.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.33. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.