Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,818 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of MiMedx Group worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDXG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MiMedx Group by 97.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

In other news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,145 shares of company stock valued at $409,378. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

MDXG stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.44.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $86.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

