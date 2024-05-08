Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of M/I Homes worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1,979.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

In other M/I Homes news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M/I Homes news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,661 shares of company stock worth $3,756,663 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

M/I Homes Stock Down 0.8 %

M/I Homes stock opened at $122.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 6.91. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.62.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

