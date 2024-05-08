Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of PTC Therapeutics worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $118,363 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

