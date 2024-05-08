Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.01% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF during the third quarter worth $548,000.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FILL stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $105.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

