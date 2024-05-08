Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,065 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Chemours worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4,407.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,352,000 after buying an additional 1,720,389 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 10.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,160,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,659,000 after purchasing an additional 286,076 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 10,530.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 219,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 221,149 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth $3,494,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

CC opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.99. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Chemours’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.08%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

