Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Up 1.9 %

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.2491 dividend. This is a positive change from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is 20.22%.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

