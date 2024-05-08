Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,823 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Huntsman worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,792,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 904,696 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Huntsman by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 39,749 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 105,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 56,598 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 73,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

