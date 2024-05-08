Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,131,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,023,000 after buying an additional 83,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WEX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,149,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of WEX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 866,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 558,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 372,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,374,000 after buying an additional 28,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $211.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total value of $199,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,245.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,090,562. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

