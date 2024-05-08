Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Moelis & Company worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $6,747,370.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,511,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $6,747,370.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,511,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,185 shares of company stock worth $20,130,225 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MC opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -273.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,263.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

