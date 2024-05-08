Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Ryerson worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ryerson by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Ryerson by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ryerson during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Stock Down 1.7 %

Ryerson stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity at Ryerson

In other Ryerson news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $242,727.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $242,727.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Burbach acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

