Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 118.8% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.91. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $47.94.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $165.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

