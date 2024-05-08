Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,498,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 199,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 268,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

EWT stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

