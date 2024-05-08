Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Myriad Genetics worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

