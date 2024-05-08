Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Several research firms have commented on CDAY. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $66.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,939.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

