Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,035 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 325,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,263,000 after acquiring an additional 121,049 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 205,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 159,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGND. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $140,649.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,201.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

