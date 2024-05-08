Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $3.94 Million in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.48 and its 200 day moving average is $101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $131.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

