Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,692 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIX. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after buying an additional 1,387,734 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,536,000 after purchasing an additional 668,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26,744.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 582,236 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,068,000 after buying an additional 535,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,538,000 after buying an additional 524,070 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

