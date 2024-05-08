Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Qualys worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Qualys by 5.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,466,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Qualys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,463,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,099,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,980,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $661,414.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,743,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,965. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QLYS opened at $165.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $112.17 and a one year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.62.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

