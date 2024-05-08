Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,782 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Dropbox by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,825,000 after acquiring an additional 869,043 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,050,000 after purchasing an additional 113,947 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 5.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,418,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,327,000 after buying an additional 227,633 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $6,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $3,913,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $197,242,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,720 shares in the company, valued at $9,697,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $3,913,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,242,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,721 shares of company stock worth $6,443,955. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBX. JMP Securities lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

