Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,579 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

CPB opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.23. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

