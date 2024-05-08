Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in E. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ENI by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

ENI stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. ENI’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

