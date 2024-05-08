Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 701.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,766 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.71.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $969.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $942.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $899.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

