Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $61,681,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 302,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $176.89 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.62 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,202 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.