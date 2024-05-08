Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 572.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,989 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 46,977,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 118.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,867,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,656 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,105,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,406,000 after purchasing an additional 927,321 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,762,000 after purchasing an additional 487,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,896,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGIB opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

