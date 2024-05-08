Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,256,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,421,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after buying an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,063,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,291,563,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $679,108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,524,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $643,846,000 after acquiring an additional 106,319 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $318.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.91. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $221.76 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.