Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 18,820 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,820 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of FormFactor worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 60,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,680,499.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,580. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.15. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on FormFactor from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

