Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 7,734 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 103.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,591,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,536,000 after buying an additional 808,134 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 267.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 730,424 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 191.7% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 342,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 225,064 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 240.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,504,000 after buying an additional 221,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,669,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,663,000 after buying an additional 218,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.417 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.21%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. Wedbush began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

