Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 8,305 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Vericel worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vericel alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

In related news, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $367,852.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $367,852.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $7,570.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $781,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,267 shares of company stock worth $2,450,996. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.16 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.