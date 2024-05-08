Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 8,329 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 952.2% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 331.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP opened at $152.37 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.86 and a fifty-two week high of $162.49. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.01.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

See Also

