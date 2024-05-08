Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 9,693,429 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,693,429 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a market cap of $147.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

