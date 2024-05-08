Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 109,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 56,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 79,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.