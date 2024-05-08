FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.11% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 358,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 576.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 101,080 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance
Shares of BATS XJUN opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $182.30 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33.
About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.
