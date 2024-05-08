FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR) Position Boosted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.57% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 50.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of YMAR opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $84.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.66.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

