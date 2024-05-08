FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.1 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

