GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 3,161 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WWW stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $912.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

