GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 350 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 47,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Power Integrations by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 17.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $79,739.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $79,739.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $31,716.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,339. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

