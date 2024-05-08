GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 500 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,393 shares of company stock valued at $440,127 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ IONS opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

