Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Globe Life worth $36,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,040,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.80. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.