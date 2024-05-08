Grainger (LON:GRI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $257.55

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 257.55 ($3.24) and traded as high as GBX 271.93 ($3.42). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 270.50 ($3.40), with a volume of 561,215 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,016.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 256.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 257.55.

In related news, insider Robert Hudson purchased 118 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £298.54 ($375.05). 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

