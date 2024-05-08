Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,940,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after buying an additional 900,084 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,530,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,413,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,818,000 after acquiring an additional 86,481 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 8,405,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,440,000 after acquiring an additional 262,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,401,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQX opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

EQX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

