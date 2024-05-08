Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON by 39.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ON by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $8,063,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ON by 55.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

ON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

