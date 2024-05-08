H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

FUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FUL

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $84.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,324.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $265,063.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,324.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,251 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Free Report

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.