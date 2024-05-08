Hawkins (HWKN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.36. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hawkins

About Hawkins

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

Earnings History for Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.