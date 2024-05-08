Hawkins (HWKN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.36. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

