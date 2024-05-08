HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON)

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
AEON Biopharma Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of AEON opened at $1.59 on Monday. AEON Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.
AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that AEON Biopharma will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.
