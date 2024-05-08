Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $208.12

Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 208.12 ($2.61) and traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.76). Helical shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.74), with a volume of 64,905 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 204.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 208.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of £261.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.45, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

